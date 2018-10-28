Know about Today’s gold and silver rates

Globally, gold rose on Friday to a more than three-month peak as investors rushed to the safety of bullion as stock markets around the globe plunged, putting the metal on track for its fourth week of gains, reported news agency Reuters. Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to $1,234.35 an ounce in the intraday trade, having earlier gained nearly 1 per cent to $1,243.32, its highest since mid-July.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity declined by Rs. 40 each to Rs. 32,550 and Rs. 32,400 per 10 grams respectively. It had lost Rs. 35 on Friday.

Sovereign gold also weakened by Rs. 100 to Rs. 24,700 per piece of eight grams.

On the other hand, silver ready staged a comeback by rising Rs. 100 to Rs. 39,600 per kg, while silver weekly-based delivery fell by Rs. 50 to Rs. 38,710 per kg.

Silver coins, however, were unaltered at Rs. 75,000 for buying and Rs. 76,000 for selling of 100 pieces.