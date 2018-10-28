Waterfall Braid Hairstyle: Step By Step Tutorial

Latest NewsBeautyFashion

Start by prepping your hair. Apply a good serum and comb it to detangle it. The serum will not only help to detangle your hair, but will also add shine to it. I would recommend that you to use a paddle brush to make your hair tangle-free.

Step 1

Make a side partition. Take a section of the hair from the side that has more hair and divide this bunch into three sections.

Step 2

Now, cross the back section over the middle one. Then, cross the front section over the middle one. Start making a French braid by crossing the back section over the middle one and then adding a new section of hair to join the existing braid.

Step 3

Now cross the front section over the middle one and add another section of hair, just as we did in the second step.

Step 4

This time, instead of crossing the back strand over the middle, just drop it down and add a new section of hair directly behind the section and cross it over the middle. Start making the braid in this pattern only until the braid reaches the back of your other ear.

Step 5

Pin it to secure it in place. Let some strands of hair loose over the top of the pin to hide it.

Step 6

Finish your hairstyle by applying a hair spray and you are all set!

