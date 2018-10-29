Aishwarya Rai tries to hide everything in Deep neck dress

A wardrobe malfunction is accidental exposure of a person’s intimate parts due to a temporary failure of clothing. Most commonly Bollywood celebrities are the victims.

Everyone has experienced the occasional wardrobe malfunction, but when you’re a celeb, your most embarrassing moments are often captured for all the world to see. That is why many celebrities like Aishwarya Rai are afraid of it.

Recently Aishwarya Rai experienced the same but she hardly tried to escape from it.

Actually, she was wearing a deep neck dress and it was uncomfortable. It happened when Aishwarya came to attend the International Fashion Week in Doha in 2018.

Aishwarya, who is ready to go to the event, was surrounded by fans. With this, the paparazzi revolved around the actress. The actress then became quite upset. But the actress returned after being taken up with everyone without showing anything. She was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya.