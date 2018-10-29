Dominant India thrashed West Indies in 4th ODI

A dominant Indian team celebrated a 224-run victory against West Indies in the fourth ODI at the Brabourne Stadium here on Monday. The series is now 2-1 in favour of Virat Kohli’s men with one match to be played.

After Rohit Sharma’s knock of 162 which led the hosts to 377-5, it was the turn of the bowlers to do their job as Khaleel Ahmed (3/13) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/42) were the impressive picks.

Captain Jason Holder was Windies’ top run-scorer and the Indians gave no room for improvement to the visitors to build a strong partnership.

As a result, Holder was the lone survivor in the end as he remained unbeaten on 54 runs as the rest of the batting lineup fell like nine pins.