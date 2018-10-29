Latest NewsSports

Dominant India thrashed West Indies in 4th ODI

Holder was the lone survivor in the end as he remained unbeaten on 54 runs as the rest of the batting lineup fell like nine pins.

Oct 29, 2018, 08:57 pm IST
A dominant Indian team celebrated a 224-run victory against West Indies in the fourth ODI at the Brabourne Stadium here on Monday. The series is now 2-1 in favour of Virat Kohli’s men with one match to be played.

After Rohit Sharma’s knock of 162 which led the hosts to 377-5, it was the turn of the bowlers to do their job as Khaleel Ahmed (3/13) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/42) were the impressive picks.

Captain Jason Holder was Windies’ top run-scorer and the Indians gave no room for improvement to the visitors to build a strong partnership.

As a result, Holder was the lone survivor in the end as he remained unbeaten on 54 runs as the rest of the batting lineup fell like nine pins.

