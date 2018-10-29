KeralaLatest News

Rahul Easwar Responds to the #Me too Allegations Against him. WATCH VIDEO

Oct 29, 2018, 02:44 pm IST
Less than a minute

Rahul Easwar is going through a tough time and is not getting any better. After being arrested for his ‘spill blood’ remark and then Thanthri Family disowning him, Rahul Easwar is now caught up in #me too allegations. It is a Facebook profile in the name of ‘Injipennu’ which has made these shocking revelations. She reveals how Rahul had lured her into coming to his home and then made inappropriate sexual advances.

Now Rahul Easwar has responded to the allegations raised against him. He said that the statements are politically motivated. The allegation against me is that I have misbehaved 15 years back. How can I prove I didn’t do it? Here is a video of Rahul Easwar explaining how he is going to tackle the issue.

Gepostet von Rahul Easwar am Sonntag, 28. Oktober 2018

Here is the Facebook post of InjiPennu which accused Rahul of misbehaviour.

Rahul Easwar #Metoo This incident happened when I had passed out from 12th standard (around the year 2003 – 2004) in…

Gepostet von Inji Pennu am Sonntag, 28. Oktober 2018

 

