ISL 2018: Miku and Erik Paartalu Puts Bengaluru on Top Against ATK

It was quite a disappointing evening at the Salt Lake Stadium for the hosts ATK tonight. They did go 1-0 up thanks to a wonderful strike by Komal Thatal. But their joy was shortlived as in the first half itself, Bengaluru took the lead. Goals by Miku and Erik Paartalu secured three important points for Bengaluru FC.

It was India’s U-17 star Komal Thatal who scored the first goal of the match. It was Stunning Strike with the left foot from outside the box which went straight into the net. A good pass by Santos to find Komal who didn’t miss.

But right at the dying moments of the first half, a wonderful strike from the free-kick by Miku to put Bengaluru on level terms. Miku was brought down just outside the box by Gerson. He then curled one past the wall, and right into the angle of the upright. Soon Erik Paartalu found the net. A poor clearance from a free-kick falls for Paartalu to volley past Arindam with aplomb!