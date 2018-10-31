PM Modi Unveils World’s Tallest Statue: ‘Statue of Unity’

On the 143rd birth anniversary of iron leader Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the ‘Statue of Unity’. The 182-meter-tall statue, which is the tallest statue in the world, built at a cost of Rs. 2,989 crore, the statue depicts Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Home Minister, wearing a traditional dhoti and shawl, towering over the Narmada River. Iron was collected from all over the country for the statue of Sardar Patel, also known as the Iron Man of India.

PM Modi performs a ‘Virtual Abhishek’ of the statue by pressing a lever. The statue has been designed by Padma Bhushan-winning sculptor Ram V Sutar and has been built by Larsen and Toubro and the state-run Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd. It took about 250 engineers and 3,400 labourers to construct the statue in 33 months.

The statue will have a viewing gallery at the height of 193 metres from the sea level which can accommodate 200 visitors at a time. This gallery, at 153 metres height, will offer a view of the Sardar Sarovar Dam, its reservoir, and the Satpura and Vindhya mountain ranges

BJP President Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel, and Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel were present at the inauguration of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s statue.