Virat Kohli’s reaction when crowd chant Anushka Sharma’s Name During Match

Oct 31, 2018, 02:36 pm IST
One of the most lovely celebrity couples in India is Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Virat is in Mumbai for ODI series between India and West Indies.

When Virat was fielding in the Brabourne stadium during the match, the fans all over the stadium started chanting Anushka’s name. The fans didn’t stop for a couple of minutes. Virat then gave the crowd a wave and thumbs up. Isn’t it sweet?

This continues for Anushka too, whenever she is doing a public event, the crowd chant Virat’s name. The couple got married on 11 December 2017 in Italy in a private ceremony attended by only close friends and family.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Crowd chanting Anushka…Anushka…. and Virat Kohli gave thums up to a crowd ?

A post shared by Virat Kohli – FC (@virat.kohlifans) on

