Shakeela’s Biopic “Shakeela: Not A Porn Star” first look Poster Out

Shakeela Biopic is certainly one of the most awaited biopics currently based on the real-life story of Shakeela, 90s adult film star who started with small roles and turned into a massive superstar. Her career at a point was so envious that male superstars of the era would fear of their films releasing alongside a Shakeela film. One of the first Indian actors whose films were dubbed in 16 international languages, Shakeela was the ideal rags to riches story with a twist of having lost it all to be back to square one.

The cast and crew who are currently on their final schedule in Bengaluru have now unveiled the logo of the film and a tagline, that’s both undaunted and unabashed. Steering away from the stereotypical image that Shakeela has in minds of people of being a soft porn actor, the film challenges the audiences and is set to give them the depth story of the woman behind the phenomenon of an unlikely superstar.