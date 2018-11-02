Latest Newscelebrities

Deepika-Ranveer's marriage rituals started with Nandi Puja: See Pics

Nov 2, 2018
Deepika Padukone looks pretty as picture in sunset yellow Sabyasachi outfit at her pre-wedding Nandi puja in Bengaluru.

As per their wedding invitation, which the couple shared on their social media, they are tying the knot on November 14-15 at Lake Como in Italy. Before the wedding ceremonies begin, bride-to-be Deepika Padukone and her family conducted a small puja at their Bengaluru residence. The first pictures from the pre-wedding puja are out and trust us when we say, Deepika is sure to make the prettiest bride of Bollywood.

The couple has been dating for over 6 years and now have finally decided to tie the knot on 14th and 15th November. According to sources, They will get married in both South Indian and Sindhi rituals respectively.

 

To new beginnings ???? @deepikapadukone

