Deepika-Ranveer’s marriage rituals started with Nandi Puja: See Pics

Deepika Padukone looks pretty as picture in sunset yellow Sabyasachi outfit at her pre-wedding Nandi puja in Bengaluru.

As per their wedding invitation, which the couple shared on their social media, they are tying the knot on November 14-15 at Lake Como in Italy. Before the wedding ceremonies begin, bride-to-be Deepika Padukone and her family conducted a small puja at their Bengaluru residence. The first pictures from the pre-wedding puja are out and trust us when we say, Deepika is sure to make the prettiest bride of Bollywood.

The couple has been dating for over 6 years and now have finally decided to tie the knot on 14th and 15th November. According to sources, They will get married in both South Indian and Sindhi rituals respectively.