Latest NewsInternational

U S President Threatens to Shoot at Migrants

Nov 2, 2018, 11:22 am IST
Less than a minute

US President Donald Trump has given warning to illegal mmigrrants that the forces will shoot at them. In a programme, he declared that he has asked armed forces deployed in the US – Mexican border to shoot at the Central American migrants who illegally try to cross the US border. The migrants have reportedly thrown stones at soldiers. This made the President angry.

Thousands of people from poverty-ridden Central American countries try to migrate to the US by crossing the US – Mexico border. These illegal migrants had been a long-term problem to the US government.

Trump’s policies on immigration have ignited widespread protest all over the world. Human Right activist around the globe has been protesting against his policies. But Trump confirmed that he is not anti-immigrant but wants immigration to be completely under control

Tags

Related Articles

priyanka
Feb 24, 2018, 12:44 pm IST

Frustrated Priyanka Chopra smashes a glass of wine on her head! Watch the video

meet-ambanis-future-daughter-in-law
Mar 5, 2018, 07:59 pm IST

Meet that lucky future daughter-in-law of Billionaire Mukesh Ambani

Oct 12, 2018, 06:37 pm IST

CBI to probe corruption charges against CM Palaniswami

Oct 11, 2017, 06:15 pm IST

Pakistan using divers to smuggle drugs into India, says reports

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close