U S President Threatens to Shoot at Migrants

US President Donald Trump has given warning to illegal mmigrrants that the forces will shoot at them. In a programme, he declared that he has asked armed forces deployed in the US – Mexican border to shoot at the Central American migrants who illegally try to cross the US border. The migrants have reportedly thrown stones at soldiers. This made the President angry.

Thousands of people from poverty-ridden Central American countries try to migrate to the US by crossing the US – Mexico border. These illegal migrants had been a long-term problem to the US government.

Trump’s policies on immigration have ignited widespread protest all over the world. Human Right activist around the globe has been protesting against his policies. But Trump confirmed that he is not anti-immigrant but wants immigration to be completely under control