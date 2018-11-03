KeralaLatest News

“C.M Trying to Suppress the Beliefs of Devotees”: Adv Sreekanth

Nov 3, 2018, 10:48 am IST
Advocate K Sreekanth has lashed out at the Kerala Govt and called the attempts to break the traditions of the Sabarimala temple as ‘sponsored’. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is trying to subvert the beliefs of devotees without considering their special rituals and traditions.

“Government is showing interest and enthusiasm in the Sabarimala subject that they have not shown anywhere else. BJP is conducting a Dharma Protest against this”. Sreekanth said while speaking on a programme conducted by BJP Uduma constituency.

