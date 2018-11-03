Hindu Devotees Seek Peaceful Mode of Protest Against Sabarimala Verdict . Here is How

Nair Service Society has already announced that as a protest against the Govt’s policy on Sabarimala, it will take the initiative to protect the traditions and rituals of the temple. Until the decision on review petition is taken, NSS will continue its Nama Japa Yatras. Other Hindu organisations are also seeking similar methods. Protests will be extended throughout the state. There will be Ganapathy Homam and Chanting of mantras in many temples for 12 continuous days, this is for the Court and Govt to have the right mindset to deal with Sabarimala issue without hurting the sentiments of devotees.

There will be protests in Pamba and Sannidhanam. Hindu organisations have decided to keep the peace. Sangh Parivar will bring a maximum number of devotees to the temple. They too will protest by chanting hymns of God. The idea is to overcome police force through the power of devotion.

Sabarimala Karmasamithi will ensure legal help for all those were arrested for protesting in Sabarimala. There will be a separate subcommittee for this. There will be a door to door collection of money to help people who are facing legal trouble. About Rs, 2 crore has to be spent for all those who arrested to get bail.

Sivasena informed that in about 5 crore houses in South India Ayyappa Jyothi will be lighted. Sivasena said govt should stop being obstinate about the verdict and that they should not spoil the ambience in Sabarimala.