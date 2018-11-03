OMG! Woman Earns Almost Rs 90 Lakhs by Selling Her Smelly Socks and Shoes

Dirty socks and shoes are one among the most detested things for most people. If there is one thing you wished to do with it, then it is probably washing it and using it again. But then Roxy Sykes, has made quite a handsome amount out of her feet.

Roxy 33, decided to try the foot fetish industry after being complimented for her “beautiful” feet. The property-investor decided to set up an Instagram page to see how true the interest in her feet was and after reaching over 10,000 followers in a month, decided to listen to her ‘fans’.

The property investor, from London, then began selling her shoes and socks over social media. She charges around Rs 1800 for a pair of socks and Rs 20000 for shoes. Four years after setting up her business, Roxy says she can now earn a whopping Rs 580000 in a busy month.

“After being told by a colleague that I had beautiful feet, I was convinced to set up a social media account to show them off. But it wasn’t until I started getting thousands of followers and messages about selling used items that I realised I could profit from it. I didn’t show my face or anything at first, so I knew people were just interested in me for my feet, so it didn’t feel too personal.

“But when I started selling I got a real buzz from it, and realised just how much I could make from selling shoes and socks from time to time. I realised how much money I could truly make on my busiest month, where I saw over £8000 come in just for videos, socks and shoes. Now I can never see myself stopping this – however old I get my feet will always be able to make me money!” says Roxy