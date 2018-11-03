Supreme Court Makes an Important Call on Sabarimala and You Will be Happy About this

Supreme courts recent verdict on Sabarimala young women entry had completely split the opinion among the public, but the apex court made an important call yesterday that most people will have no objection with.

Supreme court has banned authorities from reconstructing the illegally constructed buildings around Sabarimala, which were wrecked by the floods that occurred during August. The court said that all illegal constructions will have to be removed, but it added that constructions according to the master plan of Sabarimala can be done.

There are a lot of constructions around Sabarimala which are illegal. The court found that such constructions cannot be banned completely. Govt pointed out that stopping the renovation works of buildings damaged during floods would create trouble during the Mandala period. Court gave permission to go ahead with constructions as per master plan.