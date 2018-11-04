Oommen Chandy Says Govt Will Have to Pay Huge Price For Banning Media at Sabarimala

Former Chief Minister of Kerala Oommen Chandy has lashed out at the Kerala Government against their move to ban media at Sabarimala. “Party’s ideas and policies should not be forced upon people, If this is how they are moving ahead, they will have to pay a huge price for it,” said Oommen Chandy.

“Sabarimala is not the place for Govt to implement their secret agendas. Public officers and Government machinery should always be subjected to criticisms. People should have the chance to know the truth. Media’s involvement helps a long way in achieveing that, “added the former chief minister of Kerala.

He made it clear that Sabarimala is a place where lakhs of devotees reach and the presence of media is needed there.