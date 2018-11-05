Latest Newscelebrities

Is Amala Paul forgot to wear pants here is the reply from her

Nov 5, 2018, 06:57 am IST
Less than a minute

Amala Paul, currently she is the one who gets criticised for everything she does.

Amala Paul topped the headlines when the news of her divorce with filmmaker A.L. Vijay flashed across the internet. This 25-year-old actress instantly became the talk of the town. Many reasons were speculated behind this divorce. It was Vijay’s father A.L. Azhagappan who confirmed that this divorce news is not baseless. The couple apparently decided to bring an end to their marriage due to lifestyle issues.

Third party image reference

Whatever she gets hatred and criticised for sexy hot appearances after her divorce. Amala did not go low profile after the divorce but is coming out more open on social media with her gorgeous selfies, a good move indeed.

Recently She got brutally trolled for her latest Instagram pics even asked that Is she forgot to wear pants?

But She proved that she is a beauty with the brain she handled it boldly with a befitting reply. She asked the trollers to go and find the pants as it was gone for jogging.

 

Third party image reference

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 18, 2018, 06:16 pm IST

Car chase at US border killed five immigrants and several injured in Teaxs

this-is-what-katrina-said-about-arch-rival-deepika-padukone
May 11, 2018, 04:58 pm IST

This is what Katrina said about arch rival Deepika Padukone

what-sonam-did-to-janhvi
May 7, 2018, 10:58 pm IST

See what Sonam Kapoor did to Janhvi during Mehendi Ceremony: Video

ldf-ministers-spent-whopping-amount-for-renovating-their-bungalows
Mar 24, 2018, 11:22 pm IST

LDF ministers spend whopping amount for renovating their bungalows!

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close