Is Amala Paul forgot to wear pants here is the reply from her

Amala Paul, currently she is the one who gets criticised for everything she does.

Amala Paul topped the headlines when the news of her divorce with filmmaker A.L. Vijay flashed across the internet. This 25-year-old actress instantly became the talk of the town. Many reasons were speculated behind this divorce. It was Vijay’s father A.L. Azhagappan who confirmed that this divorce news is not baseless. The couple apparently decided to bring an end to their marriage due to lifestyle issues.

Whatever she gets hatred and criticised for sexy hot appearances after her divorce. Amala did not go low profile after the divorce but is coming out more open on social media with her gorgeous selfies, a good move indeed.

Recently She got brutally trolled for her latest Instagram pics even asked that Is she forgot to wear pants?

But She proved that she is a beauty with the brain she handled it boldly with a befitting reply. She asked the trollers to go and find the pants as it was gone for jogging.