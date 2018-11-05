Kamal Haasan says political parties view welfare of people as ‘alms’

The actor-politician Kamal Haasan accuses that the existing political parties and politicians view ‘people’s welfare as alms given to the begging people.’ They continue to indulge in corruption as if it is their full-time occupation, he charged

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader also asserted that his party has the responsibility of leading the State out of the unprecedented dark age that “we find ourselves in.” “Thus it is of no surprise that these entities are trembling in fear at the sight of our party that stands in contrast to them with both integrity and individuality,” he said

In his birthday message, the actor who turns 64 on November 7, called upon his party men to involve in welfare activities rather than meet and greet him on his birthday.

“A state that is free of corruption, excelling in education, praiseworthy in agriculture, respecting women and ripe for development and growth will be born soon. A second opportunity may not be forthcoming and we will find ourselves in a position where we will bequeath a defunct, problem-riddled society to the present and following generations,” he said and stressed that it is cardinal to remove such foreboding dark thoughts and ideas from the minds of the people of Tamil Nadu and India at large.

A new path of merging ‘politics’ with ‘welfare activities’ is a novel concept that needs to be introduced not only Tamil Nadu but also the people of India. That this will deliver an unparalleled political victory for MNM is guaranteed. He appealed to his party members to organize blood donation camps from November 7 to 10, involved in organ donation, focuses on rural areas besides health camps for dengue and swine flu affected.