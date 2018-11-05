The young woman who came to climb Sabarimala returned back. Anju, who reached Pamba on Monday evening, has finally said she doesn’t want to climb Sabarimala. She said that she came because her husband forced her.

She blamed her husband, saying that it was he who forced her to go with him and her children to Sabarimala. “I had no wish to visit Sabarimala at this age,” she stated.

The clear picture of their intentions emerged after police held a brainstorming discussion with Anju and her husband for about two hours.

The police also took exception to the harsh manner in which he talked to police. They said the man seemed to be bent on taking Manju to Sabarimala at any cost.

Earlier reports came that Anju, her husband, and two children had approached Pamba police station, seeking police protection while they entered Sabarimala.

Police said that they would provide security to the woman only if she makes a request for it.