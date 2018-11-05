Trisha asks Sun Network to postpone ’96’ TV premiere this Diwali

Trisha-Vijay Sethupathi starrer 96 is one of the most talked about and successful film right now.

Directed by C Prem Kumar, who was the cameraman for the much-acclaimed film Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kanom, the film has Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha pairing up for the first time.

Diwali is a big time for festive releases not just for the silver screen but also for TV as historically the best films of the year gone by get a small screen debut. It is in this vein that Sun TV, which has bagged the rights of 96, has announced that they will be premiering the film this Diwali. The film, which is in its 5th week, is still running in theaters and the channel has caught many by surprise with the decision.

Actor Trisha took to Twitter to express her disappointment over the television premiere happening so soon.

Its our 5th week and we still have an 80% occupancy in all theatres.We as a team feel its unfair to be premiering 96 this early. Its our request to push it to a Pongal viewing pls @SunTV Will be grateful #96thefilm #Ban96MoviePremierOnSunTv — Trish Krish (@trishtrashers) November 3, 2018

She said, “Its our 5th week and we still have an 80% occupancy in all theatres.We as a team feel its unfair to be premiering 96 this early. Its our request to push it to a Pongal viewing please Sun TV. Will be grateful.”