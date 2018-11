A young woman has sought police security and aid to trek to Sabarimala. The woman has approached the police asking aid to enter the Sabarimala Temple.

Anju aged 25, a native of Cherthala, had reached Pampa accompanied by her husband and two kids.

Anju reached Pampa in KSRTC bus. The police is verifying her ware bouts. Top police officials are discussing about the incident.

Sabarimala Ayyppa Temple has opened for ‘Chithira Aattavishesham for Monday evening.