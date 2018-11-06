Karnataka By-polls Results Out: Tough Battle between BJP and Congress-JD(S) Alliance

BJP’s BY Raghavendra has won the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat, defeating Madhu Bangarappa of JD(S) by 52,148 votes. Mr Raghavendra is the son of former BJP chief minister BS Yeddyurappa and has represented the seat from 2009 to 2014.

D(S) candidate LR Shivramegowda has won a landslide victory in the Mandya Lok Sabha seat, defeating BJP’s Siddaramaiah by a margin of 3.24 lakh votes. However, BJP can draw solace by the fact that its votes have increased to 2.44 lakh from around 87,000 in 2014. The seat was vacated by the party’s CS Puttaraju after he was elected to the assembly from the Melkote constituency earlier this year.

Anitha Kumaraswamy, wife of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, has won the Ramanagara assembly constituency by a margin of 1.09 lakh votes. She got a virtual walkover after BJP candidate L Chandrashekhar quit the party and joined the Congress two days before polling.

The Congress has won the Jamkhandi assembly constituency in Karnataka, with its candidate Anand Siddu Nyamagouda defeating his BJP rival Srikant Kulkarni by a margin of 39,480 votes.

It is a matter of prestige for both the BJP and the ruling Congress-JDS alliance after the assembly election in the state. It was a loss of face for the BJP as the Congress and JDS entered a late alliance to deprive it from forming the government despite being the single largest party. The good performance in bypolls is a boost for the ruling Congress-JDS alliance in the state, which was facing questions of longevity.