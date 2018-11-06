Union Minister says Not PM Modi, Indira Gandhi Governed India Like Hitler

Hitting back hard on Mallikarjun Kharge for likening Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dictator Adolf Hitler, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said that the senior Congress leader cannot even move an inch without the permission of the family (Gandhi).

Prasad said that it was former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and not Modi who governed like Hitler.

“Shocking that senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge ji equalled Modi Ji with Hitler. I want to tell him it was Indira ji who governed like Hitler. This is the same Kharge ji who can’t even move an inch without the permission of the family,” Prasad said.

Kharge on Sunday said that PM Modi wants to do to India what Hitler did to Germany. He added that the country was deteriorating under BJP rule but added that the Congress would never let the RSS, BJP and PM Modi succeed in destroying the Constitution the way other institutions were being destroyed.

“The Constitution does not belong to the people of a particular caste, religion or community but belongs to every Indian equally. Which right to freedom has been respected in parliamentary democracy by the BJP government?” he questioned.

“The BJP hasn’t been able to walk 4 steps in the right direction in the past 4 years. They don’t have any right to point a finger at the Congress and ask us what has been done in the past 70 years,” Kharge, Congress general secretary in charge of Maharashtra said.

Kharge claimed that since the BJP came to power, it had destroyed freedom of speech and expression was constantly curbing the press.