Honey

You Will Need

2 teaspoons of raw honey

What You Have To Do

Consume two teaspoons of raw honey.

How Often You Should Do This

Do this twice daily.

Why This Works

Local and raw honey often contains small amounts of pollen, which is believed to help with dust allergies. This is mainly useful for those suffering from seasonal allergies as regular consumption of small amounts of pollen via raw honey may make an individual less sensitive to it over time.