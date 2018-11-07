ISL 2018: FC Goa takes on Delhi Dynamos FC-Match Preview

Today Indian Super League sees FC Goa play hosts to Delhi Dynamos at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Goa was having a very decent season before their last match against Jamshedpur FC. Delhi Dynamos, on the other hand, is coming after a 2-2 draw against the same opponents.

FC Goa have collected 10 points from three wins, one draw and one loss. The team’s attack has been top-class, well-praised over most other line-ups. They have scored 15 goals from their five outings and allowed nine including the four at Jamshedpur. If the team gets up well after their first defeat, things will smooth for them against Dynamos.

Delhi Dynamos is a team which needs to realize that draws don’t win tournaments. They have played out four draws and three defeats, yet to register the first win of the season. Dynamos is lacking a very needed motive to attack and score goals. The team hasn’t scored more than two goals in any single match, and leads taken are given away cheaply.