Kamal Haasan’s party ready to contest bypolls to 20 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu

Kamal Haasan’s party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has decided to go alone in Tamil Nadu bypolls. The actor officially declared today that his party will contest bypolls to 20 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu.

Last year, the Tamil megastar had announced that he was willing to join hands with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the interest of the people if the need be and added that “there was no untouchability in politics.”

Haasan, a self-declared left-leaning centrist, had earlier said that a firm decision would be taken when the Election Commission announced the schedule for the polls.

Recently, while touring the state as part of his ‘journey with the people’ programme Haasan had said that his party was ready to face the bypolls. “Let us face it if that comes. Let us see when that happens,” he had said.

Tamil Nadu will go to polls for 20 seats after the Madras High Court upheld the disqualification of 18 ruling party MLAs, loyal to AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran, and paved the way for the bypolls in the constituencies.

Two other seats, Thiruvarur, represented by late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, and Thiruparankundram, by AIADMK’s AK Bose are vacant in view of their recent deaths.

Makkal Needhi Maiam which roughly translates to People’s Centre for Justice was founded by Haasan at a public meeting in Madurai on 21 February 2018.