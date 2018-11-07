Priests demand Ban on Sara Ali Khan’s Debut Movie Kedarnath

Sara Ali Khan’s much-delayed debut project ‘Kedarnath’ has struck controversy again. Only days after the first official trailer of the film was unveiled by director Abhishek Kapoor, it invited the wrath of priests from the temple town for hurting religious sentiments.

Demanding a ban on the film, the teerth purohits of Uttarakhand’s Char Dham have stated that ‘Kedarnath’ hurts Hindu religious sentiments as it promotes ‘love jihad’.

According to Pinkvilla, the chairman of the priests based in Kedarnath have threatened to launch a protest against the film if it doesn’t get banned from releasing. “We will launch an agitation if the movie is not banned as we have been told that it hurts the Hindu religious sentiments by promoting ‘love jihad’, Vinod Shukla, chairman of priests said.”

The chairman added that the priests have also found a dance in the film as vulgar as it has been shot around the Kedarnath shrine. As per him, the locals have also found the trailer objectionable and are protesting against its release.

Meanwhile, BJP leader from Uttarakhand Ajendra Ajay have also demanded a ban on the film. Tweeting his unhappiness on his social media, Ajay e said that protests have already begun in Rudraprayag and Kotdwar and tagged the chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification Prasoon Joshi to stop the film from being released.