Vijay’s Sarkar beats Baahubali 2 records in Kerala box office

Thalapathy Vijay’s political drama opened to a thundering response on Day 1 across the globe. It earned a gross collection of approximately $145,000 just from the premiere shows in the US and just as expected, the AR Murugadoss film has already broken a record on Day 1.

Sarkar has beaten Baahubali 2 to become the highest Day 1 grosser in Kerala.

Since the film released on Tuesday, trade suggests that the film may touch the Rs 50 mark even before Sunday. Experts had rightly predicted that Sarkar will shatter multiple records on its way right from day 1 and may even beat the record set by magnum opus Baahubali. As a first, the makers of Sarkar gave a treat to the US fans of Vijay. For the first time ever, the opening song of the film was played twice in selected theatres during the premiere.

The film had 3200 screens and released across 80 countries, thus making it widest Tamil release ever. With this number of screens, we expect Sarkar to set new benchmarks at the ticket windows. Looking at the buzz around the film, Sarkar will also pose a tough competition to Thugs of Hindostan in the South and international circuits.