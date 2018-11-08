Latest NewsIndia

Jawahar Lal Sarin to be conferred with ‘Knight of the Legion of Honour’

Nov 8, 2018, 11:03 pm IST
Jawahar Lal Sarin, president of the governing body of Alliance Française, will be conferred with France’s highest civilian honour by French Ambassador to India Alexandre Ziegler at an event on Friday.
France’s highest civilian honour ‘Knight of the Legion of Honour’ will be bestowed on Sarin in recognition of his outstanding contribution to enhancing Indo-French cultural cooperation and promoting the French language, a French Embassy statement said.
The investiture ceremony will be held at the Residence of France and will be attended, among others, by eminent painter Anjolie Ela Menon and renowned art historian and curator Alka Pande.
On behalf of the French President, Ziegler will confer the award on Sarin.

