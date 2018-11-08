CinemaLatest News

Vijay’s Sarkar crosses Rs 100 crore mark

Nov 8, 2018, 06:05 pm IST
1 minute read

Ilayathalapathy Vijay’s ‘Sarkar’ hit the screens on November 6 on the occasion of Diwali. The movie also got released in Telugu on the same day.

Despite getting mixed reviews from the audience, the movie has been raking huge numbers at the box office. The movie had a grand release in almost 3000 theaters all over the country and the trade expected that the opening day collections of the movie will be very high.

Just as expected, the movie made a share collection of 4 + crores in the Telugu states and the worldwide collections have already reached Rs. 100 crores in just 2 days, as the movie made the worldwide gross of 105+ crores. The movie is having a dream run at the box office and the collections are expected to increase in the weekend. The theatres are having a good occupancy and Vijay added another super hit in his track record.

Not just in Tamil Nadu, Sarakar also made a scintillating entry to the theatres in Kerala as well. It is wuite known to all that Vijay enjoys a solid fan base in Kerala and Sarkar too received a fabulous reception. Now, according to the reports that have been doing the rounds, Sarkar has made a record-breaking opening Kerala as well.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sarkar stars Vijay in the lead role and also features Keerthy Suresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu and Radha Ravi among others. This is the third time when Murugadoss and Vijay have come together for a project.

