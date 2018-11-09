KeralaLatest News

Azhikode MLA K M Shaji Disqualified by High Court.

Nov 9, 2018, 11:47 am IST
Kozhikode: In an unexpected turn of event, Azhikode MLA KM Shaji has been disqualified by the high court on Friday. An election will soon be conducted again at Azhikode.

Opposition candidate MV Nikesh Kumar had filed a complaint that Shajij had instigated communal polarization in connection with the election. Justice PD Rajan who pronounced the verdict also asked Shaji to give Rs 50,000 as the court expense to Nikesh.

Nikesh Kumar had also requested Court to declare him as the winner but that was declined. Shaji will approach the Supreme Court.

