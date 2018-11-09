KeralaLatest News

“Why Go Sabarimala After Posting in FB that Ayyappa is not Hindu”: Court Asks Rehana Fathima

Nov 9, 2018, 01:44 pm IST
Kochi: While considering the anticipatory bail application of Rehana Fathima, HighCourt has said that the belief of one person should not affect the belief of the other. A case was registered against her for allegedly instigating communal violence through facebook posts and it is against these charges that she sought the bail.

Court asked why someone who posted in Facebook that Ayyappa is not a Hindu would go to Sabarimala and asked if she is a believer or not

The prosecution pointed out that there is evidence against her for spreading pictures in a way that hurts the religious sentiments of people. The verdict will be pronounced on another day.

