Sunny Leone’s sizzling Belly dance look: See Pics

Nov 10, 2018, 11:16 am IST
Sunny Leone shared a new picture on her Instagram which has been doing the rounds on social media for all the good reasons.

Talking about her latest picture on the photo-sharing platform Instagram, Karenjit Kaur popularly known by her stage name Sunny Leone is dressed in a pink shimmery slip and a frilled long skirt, she has complemented her belly dancing look with a black golden belt. In the picture, she is posing around a ladder and has captioned her picture as just hanging around.

