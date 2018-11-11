95-year-old ‘dead’ Man Wakes up at his Funeral and Explains Why he was ‘Asleep’. MUST READ

When people die, very often you end up wishing them to be alive for at least one more moment. But when it actually happens, people are left bamboozled. How can that possibly happen?

95-year-old Budh Ram Gujjar who was assumed dead by his family, has managed to make this come back but it is not by any mystic powers that he managed to come back(goes without saying, right?) but he simply wasn’t dead.

Budh Ram Gujjar, who belongs to Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, fell unconscious on Saturday, his family took him to a private hospital where he was declared dead.

The family took elaborate preparations for the funeral, all men tonsured their heads, but when the old man was being bathed, he started breathing heavily! To everyone’s surprise, he woke up and start straight and said

“I was having a pain in my chest, so I was sleeping”

The incident has caught the attention of everyone in the village. The younger son of Budh Ram was happy that he made the comeback.