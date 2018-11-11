A Magical Lovestory from Paris to Kerala

Paris Laxmi is familiar to the Malayalee audience. A French by birth, Laxmi was enchanted with the culture and beauty of Kerala. A trained Bharatnatyam dancer, Laxmi is married to Kathakali artist Pallipuram Sunil. She wowed the Malayalees with her perfect dance mudras. But people know her better as Kuttan’s Michelle, her role in the blockbuster Bangalore Days.

Laxmi says she was just 7 years old when she met her future husband. She had a deep friendship with Sunil even before marriage and decided that he was the chosen one. She married him at 21 and says that only a person like Sunil would put up with a short-tempered person like her.