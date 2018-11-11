Celebrity Kids Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday spotted together for dinner date: See Pics

Sara Ali Khan is all ready to step in Bollywood with her December release Kedarnath, Ananya Panday will be making her debut in the year 2009 with Karan Johar’s production Student Of The Year 2. Both the ladies who are yet to make their debut are often snapped hanging out together.

Dressed in a beige cold shoulder dress Sara had her glamorous mood on and looked absolutely stunning. Her accessory was her cool sipper shaped sling bag and her ear hoops. On the other hand, keeping her entire look super casual and fuss-free was Ananya Panday who looked absolutely stunning in a denim on denim look.

Let’s have a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram #ananyapandey snapped @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Nov 10, 2018 at 9:15am PST