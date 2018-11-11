Chhattisgarh Congress Vice President Resigns From Party

Chhattisgarh’s Congress vice president Ghanaram Sahu resigned from the party on Sunday, a day ahead of the first phase of polling in the state.

In his resignation letter addressed to the state’s party president Bhupesh Baghel, Sahu has alleged that he was mentally harassed by Baghel due to personal grudges.

The first phase of elections comprises 18 seats distributed in eight Naxal-affected districts of the state. Of these, 12 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes, while one is Scheduled Caste reserved seat.

The polling for remaining 72 seats will take place on November 20. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.

A total of 1,291 candidates are in the fray for the two-phased state polls.