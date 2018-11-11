Chhattisgarh elections: Some key facts on voters, contestants, constituencies

The election for state assembly in Chhattisgarh is on 12 and 20. The counting of votes will take place on 11 December.

The election is crucial not only for Chief Minister Raman Singh, who is aiming for a fourth successive term in the Assembly but also for the Congress party which is trying to return to power in the state after 15 years.

On the other hand, former Congress leader and the state’s first chief minister, Ajit Jogi, has set up a three-way clash, with his Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) entering the battlefield backed by Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) as allies.

There are 90 seats in the assembly of which 10 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 29 for Scheduled Tribes (ST). There are a total of 1,85,45,819 voters of a total population of 2,55,45,198 (as per Census 2011). A total of 190 candidates are contesting in the first phase of the elections and 1,101 will see their fates decided in the second phase. Voters breakdown:

There are 92,95,301 male voters out of a total male population of <>.

There are 92,49,459 female voters out of a total female population of <>.

1,059 voters identified as ‘third gender’.

The constituency with the highest number of candidates – First phase: Rajnandgaon

A total of 30 candidates, including Chief Minister Raman Singh and Congress candidate Karuna Shukla, are contesting from here.

Constituencies with the lowest number of candidates – First phase: Bastar and Kondagaon

A total of 5 candidates each are contesting from here. Both Bastar and Kondagaon are held by Congress. The two seats are in the Naxal-affected Bastar division.

CThe constituency with the highest number of candidates – Second phase: Raipur south

A total of 46 candidates are in the fray from this seat in the Chhattisgarh capital. Sitting MLA Brajmohan Agrawal of the BJP is fighting against Congress’ Kanhaiya Agarwal.

Constituency with the lowest number of candidates – Second phase: Bindranawagarh

Only 6 candidates are contesting from this reserved seat. BJP has replaced sitting MLA Gowardhan Singh Manjhi with a new candidate, Damrudhar Pujari. Sanjay Netam is representing Congress.

Largest constituency by area: Bharatpur-Sonhat

The main contestants are BJP Champa Devi Pawle, the ruling MLA, and Gulab Singh Kamro of Congress. The seat is located in Korea district of the state.

Smallest constituency by the size of the electorate: Mahendragarh

BJP’s sitting MLA Shyam Bihari Jaiswal is the main contender from this seat. Congress’ Dr Vinay Jaiswal is up against him.

Largest by the size of the electorate: Kasdol

Sitting BJP MLA Gaurishanker Agrawal will see his electoral future decided in this contest against Congress’ Shakuntala Sahu.

More numbers

Polling stations: 23,632 (Increase of 10.34% since last assembly election)

All-women polling station: 1 in each of the 90 constituencies