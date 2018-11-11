Congress is the main obstacle in building Ram Temple: Adityanath

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, pressed a direct attack on Congress accusing the party of being the “main obstacle” in the construction of the Ram Temple.

Yogi said “People want the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. We respect their emotions. Whatever can be done under the ambit of the Constitution will be done.”

He further added that Ayodhya has a certain Vedic relevance as it is the birthplace of Lord Ram and development there is being done keeping that in mind.

Touching on the issue of Naxalism, the Yogi said: “Congress promoted Naxalism in this region for their own selfish motives. BJP government is taking strict measures to combat it which has become a threat to the people in this region. Congress toyed with national security for their political benefits.”

Earlier in the day also while addressing a public rally in Chhattisgarh’s Kawardha, he accused the Congress of being the “main obstacle” in building the Ram Temple. “Congress does not want the Ram Mandir to be built in Ayodhya. The party which does not belong to Lord Ram is of no use to us too.”

In another campaign rally in the poll-bound state’s Lormi this afternoon, he reiterated that once Ram Temple is built in Lord’s maternal state of Chhattisgarh, it will also be constructed in Ayodhya.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, Adityanath said: “Congress leader Kapil Sibal had appealed to the apex court that the matter should not be taken up before 2019. One should ask the Congress if India is related to Lord Ram or is it associated with an outsider Babar,” he said.