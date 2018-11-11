“CPI(M) District Leaders are Protecting Accused DYSP Harikumar”: Ramesh Chennithala

Five days after 32-year-old Sanal Kumar died after he was mowed down by an approaching vehicle during an altercation with a policeman, B Harikumar, who was allegedly responsible for Sanal’s death, has not yet been arrested. Protests are fuming against the lack of police action in the case and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has now come up with serious allegations.

Ramesh said that it is the district leadership of CPI(M), the party that leads the govt which is protecting the culprit. He was speaking after inaugurating a Yatra lead by K Muraleedharan at Thiruvananthapuram.

“It is CPI(M) which is helping BJP grow in Kerala. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is a communist during day and at night conducts meeting with BJP leaders. Govt has ordered that vehicles going Sabarimala should take pass, but how can devotees from other states get this pass”?

said the Leader of Opposition.

Meanwhile, Devaswom Board minister Kadakampally Surendran said that Harikumar will be caught as early as possible.