Delhi: 95-year-old woman ‘held captive by daughter-in-law’ rescued

A 95-year-old woman, who had been allegedly held captive by her daughter-in-law, was rescued by the Delhi Commission for Women.

A man called the women’s panel helpline and lodged a complaint that his old mother was being held captive and tortured by his wife and in-laws.

He added that he was going through a rough patch in his marriage and that he had not seen his bedridden mother for the last three months.

The DCW took action on the complaint and sent a team to the location where the old woman was allegedly held captive.

According to the DCW, the man’s wife did not initially allow the team to enter the house. She let them in on a condition that her husband should give a written statement that he would never return to the house again after taking away his mother.

Agreeing to the term, the man furnished a written statement.

After entering the home, the team of the DCW found the mother who seemed to be not in a good shape. She was immediately taken to a hospital where doctors said she had a severe infection and needed to be treated immediately.

It could not be verified if any police complaint has been filed against the wife till now.