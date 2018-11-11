Delhi-NCR continues to witness ‘very poor’ air quality

As per the Meteorological Department on Sunday Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed ‘very poor’ air quality with the minimum temperature recorded at 12.4 degrees Celsius. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, the air quality across the NCR was very poor.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 87%. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

Saturday’s maximum temperature settled at 28.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius, two notches below the average.

On Saturday, after a slight improvement in the morning, Delhi’s air quality again turned ‘severe’ by evening due to unfavourable weather conditions and a significant increase in pollution from stubble burning, authorities said.

The pollution level had dipped marginally on Saturday morning with air quality index of 394 but by evening the pollution again dropped from ‘very poor’ category to ‘severe’ level and an AQI of 403 was recorded.

Twenty areas in Delhi recorded severe air quality while 15 areas recorded very poor air quality.

Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Greater Noida recorded severe air quality while Noida and Gurgaon recorded very poor air quality.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, the increase in PM 2.5 concentration is due to stable meteorological conditions, trapping of pollutants in Delhi (very less dispersion) and a significant increase in contribution from stubble burning.