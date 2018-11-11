Fans throw Away freebies in Support of Vijay’s ‘Sarkar’: Video Went Viral

Makers of the Vijay-starrer Sarkar, on Friday, were forced into editing out ‘controversial’ scenes in the film, thereby bringing the escalating tensions over the film to a halt. The big release had irked the AIADMK government as it felt some parts to be an insult to former Chief Minister Jayalalitha.

However, the reaction of the government has provoked Vijay fans, who have taken to social media with videos of them burning and destroying freebies distributed by the TN government in the past few years.

Compilation of many such videos of burning and breaking freebies of TN government by Vijay Fans. Don't miss any of these mischievous activities. Funny to watch but very sad to see my state is filled with fools to be influenced by actors with vested interests. #Sarkar pic.twitter.com/XROWKJWju4 — Saiganesh (@im_saiganesh) November 9, 2018

Video of a Vijay fan who had broke the laptop given by #Jayalalithaa just because someone had tore the banner of Vijay. This is what Tamil films with so called social films can achieve. Youngsters following Tamil films are becoming biggest fools. #Sarkar pic.twitter.com/YbCR4asBYv — Saiganesh (@im_saiganesh) November 9, 2018

Some young men, claiming to be Vijay’s supporters, uploaded on social media videos of them dumping the fan, mixie and grinder in open spaces and pits and setting them ablaze.

By doing so, they recreated a scene from ‘Sarkar’ which was voluntarily cut by the movie-makers following objection from the AIADMK.

The ‘fans’ also spoke in support of their idol’s movie and lashed out at the ruling AIADMK for their objection.

Vijay’s Deepavali flick ‘Sarkar’ kicked up a row with the ruling AIADMK objecting to scenes that showed freebies being thrown into the fire. Also, the ruling party had objected to a woman character’s name, which, it said, was a purported reference to late chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

Eventually, the movie-makers offered a truce and went in for voluntary cuts of the freebies-trashing scene and muted an objectionable name.