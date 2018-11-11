Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Fans throw Away freebies in Support of Vijay’s ‘Sarkar’: Video Went Viral

Nov 11, 2018, 10:11 am IST
Less than a minute

Makers of the Vijay-starrer Sarkar, on Friday, were forced into editing out ‘controversial’ scenes in the film, thereby bringing the escalating tensions over the film to a halt. The big release had irked the AIADMK government as it felt some parts to be an insult to former Chief Minister Jayalalitha.

However, the reaction of the government has provoked Vijay fans, who have taken to social media with videos of them burning and destroying freebies distributed by the TN government in the past few years.

Some young men, claiming to be Vijay’s supporters, uploaded on social media videos of them dumping the fan, mixie and grinder in open spaces and pits and setting them ablaze.

By doing so, they recreated a scene from ‘Sarkar’ which was voluntarily cut by the movie-makers following objection from the AIADMK.

The ‘fans’ also spoke in support of their idol’s movie and lashed out at the ruling AIADMK for their objection.

Vijay’s Deepavali flick ‘Sarkar’ kicked up a row with the ruling AIADMK objecting to scenes that showed freebies being thrown into the fire. Also, the ruling party had objected to a woman character’s name, which, it said, was a purported reference to late chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

Eventually, the movie-makers offered a truce and went in for voluntary cuts of the freebies-trashing scene and muted an objectionable name.

Tags

Related Articles

Oct 8, 2017, 07:23 pm IST

In the end, honesty will win over corruption, says PM Narendra Modi

unheard facts about hasin jahan
Mar 11, 2018, 11:50 pm IST

Shami is not Hasin Jahan’s first husband: Unheard facts about Hasin

Dec 4, 2017, 11:13 pm IST

Bring sex workers to the military front line, says Army Captain

anwar
Aug 31, 2018, 08:03 pm IST

Kerala Cannot Stop Laughing at the ‘Scientific Knowledge’ of Some MLAs

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close