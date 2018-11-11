From Face Detection to Aerial Observation, Know all Techs Govt is Going to Employ in Sabarimala

The 41 days mandala period is soon approaching and both govt and protestors are not moving back from their stand on Sabarimala. The devotees are coming in mass numbers and Govt is leaving no stone unturned to make sure the protestors are not going unpunished. About 15000 policemen are employed in and around Sabarimala. There will be heavy use of technology including aerial observation and face detection cameras to observe the protestors.

Amidst the intelligence reports that predicts the possibility of a conflict in Sabarimala, Govt is even thinking about employing helicopters to take women to Sannidhanam.

Although many young women had reached Sabarimala, none of them could enter Sannidhanam, going past the defiance of protestors. Police said that the protestors are not devotees but BJP members. Police realise that getting women through the regular route via pamba is going to be therefore difficult and helicopters look like a real possibility.

A senior official said the police strategy to facilitate their ascend to the temple would hinge on the Supreme Court decision on November 13.