Heavy rain, Lightning in parts of UAE : Watch Video

Heavy rain and strong winds lashed parts of UAE on Sunday evening after residents woke up to an overcast sky and strong winds today.

According to the national met department, residents can expect the same kind of dreary weather to continue till Tuesday, with the addition of scattered rainfall across the country.

With the winter season now upon us, an official from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) told Khaleej Times that windy and rainy weather will be a common occurrence in the next couple of days.

The Ministry of Interior, Abu Dhabi and Dubai Police have issued warnings regarding the inclement weather. Louvre Abu Dhabi has also advised visitors to stay inside the premises while they ascertain the weather.

Sunday’s average maximum temperature hovered between 20 and 26 Celsius in coastal areas and 23-28 in internal areas.