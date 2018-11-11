Henna For Dandruff Treatment

Henna hair packs should be applied at least once a fortnight. Since henna can dry out your hair, avoid using it too frequently. And just a note, the henna hair packs treatment for dandruff will not work on oiled hair.

Pack 1: Henna, Lemon & Yogurt

What you need

4 tablespoons of fine henna powder

Juice of a lime

Yogurt (as per the consistency you prefer)

Mix the henna powder with the juice of a lime and add curd to it. Mix well to avoid lumps. Make a smooth paste that does not drip. Apply this henna paste on the hair from roots to the tips. Keep the pack on for 30 minutes and wash off with a mild SLS free shampoo. If you have dry hair, you may need to follow it up with a conditioner.

Pack 2: Henna, Olive and Fenugreek Hair Pack

What you need

4 tablespoons of fine henna powder

Juice of a lime

1 tablespoon each of olive oil, white vinegar and fine fenugreek seeds powder

2 tablespoons of yogurt

Mix all the ingredients together in a clean glass bowl and set aside for at least 12 hours. Soak it overnight, so that you can apply this the first thing in the morning. Apply on the scalp from roots to the tips of the hair. Leave the paste on for at least 2 – 3 hours and wash off with a mild SLS free shampoo. If you have dry hair, you may need to follow it up with a conditioner.

Pack 3: Egg and Henna Pack

What you need

3 tablespoons of fine henna powder

Water to mix

1 tablespoon of olive oil

2 tablespoons of whipped egg white

Mix all these ingredients together to form a smooth paste without any lumps. Apply on the scalp from roots to the tips of the hair. Leave on the paste for at least 30 minutes and wash off with a mild SLS free shampoo. If you have dry hair, you may need to follow it up with a conditioner.

Pack 4 : Mustard Oil and Henna

What you need

250 ml of mustard oil

Two handfuls of fresh henna leaves

A teaspoon of fenugreek seeds

A dry jar/container

This is one of the most effective oils that can control dandruff. I remember my grandmother making this and all the cousins applying the hair pack on a lazy Sunday. Pour the oil in a wok and get it to the smoking point. A switch of the gas. Add the henna leaves and the fenugreek seeds when the oil cools down just a little bit. The trick is to let the henna leaves soak in the oil till it changes its colour. Let the oil cool down and leave it overnight in a wok. Filter it the next day into an airtight container or a bottle. Use this oil for the hair massages. Leave it on for at least an hour before you shampoo. Wash your hair with a mild SLS free shampoo and follow up with a mild conditioner