ISL 2018: FC Goa Beats Hosts Kerala Blasters

Nov 11, 2018, 10:54 pm IST
Kerala Blasters have only one win in six games. The win came in their opening game of the season against ATK. David James’ side has struggled in front of goal and has scored just eight this season. Tonight, the script was not getting any better of Kerala Blasters.

Ten minutes into the game and FC Goa took 1-0 lead with a header from Ferran Corominas. He jumped the highest to connect to Ahmed Jahouh’s perfect cross and headed it into the bottom corner. Coro made up for the poor show against Delhi Dynamos in the last game.

A curler from Ferran Corominas doubled the lead for visitors FC Goa. What a beauty of a goal! Coro got the ball on the left-front, marched ahead, cuts on the right to send it into the bottom right corner!

Manvir Singh gave FC Goa 3-0 lead with a powerful header into the back of the net. Boumous swung the corner in from the left and he found Manvir Singh in the middle who heads it home.

Nikola Krcmarevic gave Kerala Blasters a consolation goal during the extra time! Sandesh Jhingan drilled in a low ball as Krcmarevic sent it past Navas.

