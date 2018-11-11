Janhvi Kapoor spotted in a stunning white look: See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at the celebrations of her daddy Boney Kapoor’s birthday celebrations. Dressed in an all-white ensemble, Janhvi’s off-duty style is fun and fab.

She opted for a flared bottom linen white pants that the Dhadak actress teamed with a white tucked-in shirt. Monochrome at it’s best, this outfit is safe, stylish and on-point. Letting her beautiful and distracting wavy tresses be, Janhvi completed her look with nude block heels. With a nude bag and tiny ear loops, Janhvi’s all-white ensemble is fresh and fabulous.