Latest Newscelebrities

Janhvi Kapoor spotted in a stunning white look: See Pics

Nov 11, 2018, 01:05 pm IST
Less than a minute
Janhvi-Kapoor-in-White

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at the celebrations of her daddy Boney Kapoor’s birthday celebrations. Dressed in an all-white ensemble, Janhvi’s off-duty style is fun and fab.

She opted for a flared bottom linen white pants that the Dhadak actress teamed with a white tucked-in shirt. Monochrome at it’s best, this outfit is safe, stylish and on-point. Letting her beautiful and distracting wavy tresses be, Janhvi completed her look with nude block heels. With a nude bag and tiny ear loops, Janhvi’s all-white ensemble is fresh and fabulous.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Tags

Related Articles

Beans-Salad
Oct 7, 2018, 03:44 pm IST

Mixed Beans Salad Recipe

kalyani priyadaarshan and pranav mohanlal
Mar 3, 2018, 03:18 pm IST

Kalyani Priyadarshan opens up about her wedding with Pranav Mohanlal

Sep 26, 2017, 05:09 pm IST

Shaikh Khalifa approves law on domestic workers

Apr 3, 2018, 11:19 pm IST

Five-year-old-boy locked in abandoned car, dies of suffocation

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close