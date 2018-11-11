J&K : Militant killed in Handwara encounter

A militant was killed in a brief exchange of fire which ensued after ultras attacked a security force checkpoint at Handwara in frontier Kashmir district of Kupwara on Sunday.

A police official said that militants attacked a joint checkpoint of Special Operations Group (SOG) of state police, CRPF and Army at Chotipora in Handwara on Sunday evening.

The security forces retaliated, ensuing in a brief encounter, he said, adding a militant was killed in the exchange of fire. He said other militants, who attacked the checkpoint, managed to escape from the spot. “Additional security forces have been rushed and a search operation has been launched in the area to nab the attackers,” he said. “The body of the slain militant, besides arms and ammunition, was been recovered from the encounter site,” he added.