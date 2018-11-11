Latest NewsGulf

Louvre Abu Dhabi cancels Dua Lipa concert

Nov 11, 2018, 10:03 pm IST
Less than a minute

British singer and songwriter Dua Lipa, who was supposed to play at the Louvre Abu Dhabi’s concert village tonight has had to cancel her plans.

She was supposed to perform as part of the museums one-year anniversary celebrations.

Dua Lipa’s hit singles and music videos, including New Rules and One Kiss, have been watched over 1 billion times online.

 

 

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 25, 2017, 09:38 pm IST

Denied dowry, man chops off wife’s nose

Jan 17, 2018, 05:00 pm IST

India handover series to Proteas after 135 run defeat

yogi-adityanath-speaks-reasons-behind-bjps-loss
Feb 16, 2018, 07:28 pm IST

Yogi Govt announces massive job openings

v muraleedharan to rajya sabha
Mar 11, 2018, 07:39 pm IST

B.J.P leader V Muraleedharan to Rajyasabha: K Surendran also in the list

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close