Louvre Abu Dhabi cancels Dua Lipa concert

British singer and songwriter Dua Lipa, who was supposed to play at the Louvre Abu Dhabi’s concert village tonight has had to cancel her plans.

She was supposed to perform as part of the museums one-year anniversary celebrations.

The Dua Lipa concert has been cancelled this evening due to unforeseen weather conditions. The health and safety of concert goers remains our priority. We will update ticket holders in due course. pic.twitter.com/mpIs3pPGNS — FLASH Entertainment (@ThinkFlash) November 11, 2018

Dua Lipa’s hit singles and music videos, including New Rules and One Kiss, have been watched over 1 billion times online.